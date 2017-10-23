23 October 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: President in Kuwait, FA Minister to Lobby in U.S.

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — President Omar Al Bashir travelled to the Arab Gulf over the weekend for talks about the reconstruction of Sudan and peace in the country. Khartoum will continue its talks with Washington concerning Sudan's removal from the terrorism sponsors list.

On Sunday, Al Bashir spoke with the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmed Jabir Al Sabah, on the prospects of bilateral relations, efforts to reach a long lasting peace in Sudan and rebuild the country.

The Sudanese president is to visit Qatar as well, where he will discuss the same issues with the country's emir, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, a government spokesman reported on Sunday.

Khartoum has taken a neutral stance towards the current crisis in the Gulf. More than once, it has declared its keenness to broker reconciliation by supporting an initiative launched by the Emir of Kuwait after Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrein accused Qatar of supporting terrorism and decided on sanctions against the country.

State sponsor

Sudan's Foreign Affairs Minister Ibrahim Ghandour said at a symposium in Khartoum on Saturday, that the second phase of the dialogue with the American government will commence next month.

"The agenda of the talks with the USA is focused on removing Sudan from the list of state sponsors of terrorism," he said.

The Minister denied that the recent US sanctions relief was the result of a deal to keep Islamists out of power in Sudan. He stressed that the Americans never requested them to remove certain persons from the government.

On 13 October, the administration of President Donald Trump announced its decision to lift two-decades-old economic sanctions against Khartoum.

The US decision did not include the removal of Sudan from the list of states sponsoring terrorism -to which it was added in 1993- which means that restrictions on debt relief, receiving foreign aid, or the sale of arms are still in place.

In response, Minister Ghandour, said that Khartoum agreed with Washington to start "the following dialogue stage early next year. "There are files still pending, including keeping Sudan on the list of state sponsors of terrorism, the external debts problem, and Sudan's accession to the World Trade Organisation."

Sudan

Sudanese Lawyers File Appeal Against Deportation Rebel Leader

A group of Sudanese human rights lawyers have lodged an appeal at the Constitutional Court against the deportation of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.