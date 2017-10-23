Malawi: Govt Commends Adventist University

Ntcheu — Minister of Education, Science and Technology, Bright Msaka says government appreciates the role private colleges play in ensuring that deserving students access higher education.

Speaking on Sunday when he presided over the ninth congregation of 504 students of the Malawi Adventist University (MAU) at Lake View in Ntcheu, Msaka said private colleges compliment government's effort of ensuring that students in the country access higher education.

"Government tries it's best to offer such opportunities to students in the country. However not every deserving student has access to higher education due to lack of space in public colleges.

"It is through colleges like Malawi Adventist University that other deserving students access higher education. The role of private colleges therefore cannot be underrated," said Msaka.

The Minister said though government is aware of the shortage of space in public colleges, the journey to have the challenge solved may take a long period hence the creation of a conducive environment for private colleges to operate.

"We are aware that our colleges' intake is limited and that as government we need to do something so that we accommodate more children. However achieving quality education is not only the role of government alone. That is why government created a conducive environment for private colleges to operate," said the Minister.

Msaka said government was proud that MAU has added a pool of graduates to the country by graduating 504 students in different fields that are ready to join the workforce in the country.

"The graduates you have produced today are going to make Malawi a competitive nation because they are going to make positive changes to the nation by helping Malawi to achieve some of its goals which on its own the country couldn't manage due to resource constraints," he said.

The Minister then challenged the graduating students to go out and prove to the nation that they deserved the papers they have been awarded.

Speaking earlier, Chancellor of MAU who is also President of the Adventist Church in Malawi, Pastor Frackson Kuyama commended government for supporting private colleges financially, saying the support rendered to them is what enables them to produce such graduates.

He pledged for the school's support to the government by ensuring that the school works in line with the set goals of government.

A total of 504 students from Lake View campus and Malamulo college of Health Sciences graduated with diplomas and degrees in different fields of Health, Accounting, Education, Biomedical Sciences and Marketing among others.