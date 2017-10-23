Machinga — Liwonde Sisters emerged winners in the District Presidential Netball finals in Machinga after defeating Machinga Queens on Sunday.

Machinga Queens was quashed by 15 baskets against seven.

Liwonde Sisters were all smiles as they lifted the trophy after the encounter that took place at their home ground.

Commenting on the game, Liwonde Sisters Captain, Tamandani Mpeta, attributed the win to adequate preparations and a positive team spirit.

On his part, Liwonde Sisters Coach, Christopher Chiyo, said good things are coming as the team moves on to play other teams at regional level.

On the other hand, Machinga Queens blamed their defeat to their poor shooting and defending skills, according to the teams coach Dickens Nkumbira.

"We were expecting the best following good preparations," Nkumbira said.

Liwonde Sisters took home a trophy and K100, 000 while Machinga Queens went away with K75, 000 for fighting hard to earn position two.

A total of 8 teams joined the presidential netball competition in Machinga.

Liwonde Sisters and Machinga Queens have qualified for the Eastern Regional Presidential Netball Competition to be played between November 11 and 12 in Zomba.