Malawi: Mulanje MPs Rebuff Council's Financial Report

Mana — Members of Parliament (MPs) in Mulanje have rebuffed and sent back to committee stage a financial report that was presented to the full council.

This happened during a heated Full council meeting which took place at the council chambers on Friday where among other things elections of council chairperson and vice happened.

The MP's who took center stage of the meeting, argued that the report contained irrelevant information accusing the council secretariat of changing developmental projects without their knowledge.

Angie Kaliati, MP for Mulanje Pasani questioned the secretariat of the funds that were left out from a bridge construction project in his area which was supposed to be returned for people to use for another project of their choice but that was not the case.

Following this, his fellow MP's suggested that the report be sent back for scrutiny saying it contains so many anomalies that needs to be evaluated and addressed before it is accepted by the house.

"This report contains a lot of things that were never discussed by the full council which means there is someone who seem to have more powers than this house and this is not in order. I therefore ask that the balances from projects in my area and others as well be returned," explained Kaliati.

The council Chairperson assured the house that everything will be sorted out and be presented to the house during its next meeting.

The house also reversed its decision to sell part of the council's land at Mulanje Boma for commercial purposes but instead agreed that the council develop the land on its own and then rent out the properties to boost revenue which will in turn promote developmental activities in the district.

However District Commissioner for Mulanje Reighngard Chavula told the house that the decision will not apply to the plot that was already sold but the remaining ones.

"Let me clarify to the house that the decision to no longer sell out part of council's land will only be applied to the land that was yet to be sold, one plot was already sold and it is now legally owned by the one who purchased it and nothing can be done now," Chavula explained.

During the meeting, Councillor Charles Kapata was reelected as the council Chairperson with Councillor Samson Makwinja of Chambe Ward as his vice.