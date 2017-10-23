Angola: Ruling MPLA President Wants Party's Unity of Action

Luanda — The president of the ruling MPLA, José Eduardo dos Santos, on Monday defended unity of party action and the creation of conditions for the implementation of the motto "Let us improve what is good and correct what is wrong".

José Eduardo dos Santos, who was speaking at the opening of the Fourth Ordinary Meeting of the MPLA Central Committee, said that the implementation of the referred motto by the party will enable the citizens to improve and afford better their fundamental rights.

To the leader of the MPLA, unity of action and thought must stimulate greater participation of the citizens in society.

He stressed that the posture of the Angolan electorate in the last August polls gave the world a lesson on civism, political maturity, with a disciplined and tolerant thought, which has to be praised.

José Eduardo dos Santos stated that the electoral victory enabled a peaceful and orderly political transition of the state.

The ruling party's leader also touched on the importance to strengthen the organisation and discipline of the party, which he deemed fundamental for the functioning and dynamics of the MPLA.

The Fourth Ordinary Meeting of the MPLA Central Committee, among other aspects, will approve the party's Work Programme for the year 2018 and the respective budget, as well as elect one new member for the Politburo and two others for the Central Committee.