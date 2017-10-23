Liberia: President Sirleaf Consoles Family of Late Dr. S. Byron Tarr

Monrovia — President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf on late Thursday, October 19, 2017 visited the home of the former Minister of Finance Dr. S. Byron Tarr to identify with and console the bereaved family as well as relatives over the death of their father and husband.

According to an Executive Mansion release, President Sirleaf upon arrival was received by family members of the late Dr. Byron Tarr who were joined by Dr. Amos C. Sawyer, Senator Commany B. Wesseh, among others.

The late Dr. Byron died on Saturday, October 7, 2017 at 8:30 p.m. at the St. Joseph's Catholic Hospital in Monrovia following protracted illness. He was in his 74th year.

Prior to his death, Dr. S. Byron Tarr, served as Finance Minister in the Interim Government of National Unity, (IGNU) 1990-1992; Deputy Minister of Finance for Revenue, 1972-75; Transnational Corporation Affairs Officer at the United Nations, 1975-77; Controller General for Public Corporations, 1977-80; and founding partner, Development Consultants.

Dr. Tarr also served as Minister of Planning and Economic Affairs in the People's Redemption Council (PRC) government from September 1981 to June 1982.

He is the author of numerous economic and financial publications, including a UN study titled: "Taxation of Transnational Corporations: The Liberian Experience (1979)."