Liberia: Nobel Liberia, Ecobank in Partnership for Money Transfer Service

Monrovia — In continuation of its forming partnership with financial institutions within Liberia and beyond, last week Wednesday, October 18, 2017 Nobel Liberia added on its list Ecobank as one its partnership in the Money Transfer service along with LBDI and IB banks as some of those in the partnership.

This partnership with Ecobank, is the newest from efforts being made by Nobel Liberia management team with several Liberian banking institutions in order to create an easy access to Liberians wanting to receive money from the United States.

The program was attended by officials of both institutions including the Managing Director of Ecobank Liberia, Mr. George Mensah Asante who expressed thanks and appreciation to the management team of Nobel Liberia for the initiative to form partnership with Ecobank in the area of 'Money Transfer Services'.

Mr. Asante said this initiative being exhibited by Nobel Liberia to establish Money Transfer cells with banking institutions within Liberia must be lauded, and also assured Nobel of his institution's willingness to working with them.

For his part, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Noble Liberia, Jallah Kesselly noted with keen interest in the growth and development of the Liberian economy, and further noted that his institution, the only Money Transfer Company that send money in Liberia, but does not send money out of Liberia, adding, "We will like to keep money in Liberia, rather than sending money out of Liberia," Mr. Kesselly in a chat with reporters stressed.

He said his Company's remittance service is the most convenience, cheapest and notably the easier way for Liberians in the United States to send money back home to their friends and relatives.

Speaking further, Mr. Kesselly said that Nobel Money Transfer Service currently available in Michigan, Maryland, North Carolina, Minnesota, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Colorado and Philadelphia with cities and states to follow suit very soon.

On the arrangement with Ecobank Liberia and other banking institutions in the Country, the CEO of Noble Liberia lauded the management team of Ecobank Liberia considered as the Pan African Bank for its services to people of Liberia, and further lauded other banking institutions that are bringing relief to the Liberian financial sector.

Making assurances to the many customers of Noble Liberia Money Transfer Service, Mr. Kesselly said for every ten transactions that will be made by a single individual to receive Money from the US, that individual will receive a free Premium bag of Nobel US parboil rice and a T-Shirt. He said this move is Nobel Liberia way of showing love and appreciation to those utilizing their Money Transfer service. In a related development, Mr. Kesselly disclosed that Nobel Money Transfer service will be available in all UBA banks by the end of October.

Noble Liberia has over the years since its formation as a financial institution provided thousands of United States dollars to various charitable Liberian causes, for example Miss Liberia, Chicago Bright Foundation and Monrovia Football Academy to name a few.

Also present at the occasion were the Financial Comptroller of Nobel Liberia, Mr. Nim'ne Elliot Mombo, Jr., while Ecobank Liberia representatives who also witnessed the occasion included Gibson Kollie head of Consumer Banking, William Krakue; head of Remittances, Trokon Jackson; head of Clients Engagement Management and Ivy Fairley Fahnbulleh; head of marketing communication.