23 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Gospel Singer Commends Quality of Country's Music

Huambo — The Angolan singer, Lioth Cassoma, said on Sunday in Huambo city that during the last seven years the gospel music style has been improving its quality thanks to the dedication and commitment of the artists.

Speaking to the press after being honored by the Missionary Association " Vozes de Cristo", Lioth Cassoma r added that the gospel music has been standing out not only by the increasingly number of singers, but due to its quality.

Lioth Cassoma, who was selling and signing autograph on her latest album entitled "Especial", thanked the homage paid by the association.

The singer, who was born in the central Cuanza Sul province, grew up surrounded by a family of musicians that raised her liking for music and prompted her to start singing in the early ages, which where hugely influenced by her parents.

