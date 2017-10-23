Kenya: John Nyagarama Condemns Plans to 'Disrupt' Nasa Rallies in Nyamira and Kisii

Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama has condemned plans by Jubilee to disrupt Nasa rallies in Nyamira and Kisii counties today.

Mr Nyagarama claimed they "have tangible information" that the Jubilee administration is planning to disrupt the Nasa rallies using security agencies and hired gangs.

RALLIES

"As the Nasa team, we wish to inform the Jubilee government that no amount of intimidation will stop our campaign for a free, fair and credible election," said Governor Nyagarama.

The governor claimed that the Kisii region, which comprises of both Nyamira and Kisii counties, is a Nasa stronghold.

Mr Nyagarama said in the August 8 presidential election, which was nullified by the Supreme Court, Nasa principal Raila Odinga got more votes in the two counties than all the other presidential aspirants combined, including the Jubilee candidate President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Nyamira governor said it will be a waste of time and resources to participate in a sham election on October 26.

REFORMS

"The Nasa team is visiting the region in its efforts to inform the masses that without meaningful reforms at the IEBC, this country will not have a fresh presidential election that is credible," said Mr Nyagarama.

The Nasa team is expected to hold rallies and stopover talks with residents that will start at Kijauri/Nyansiongo then proceed to Keroka and Keumbu towns and end with a mega rally at the Gusii Stadium.

Mr Nyagarama also condemned the recent remarks about the activation of the Chinkororo warriors to threaten, intimidate and create violence in Nasa zones.

Yesterday, leaders and youth affiliated to the Nasa coalition from the two counties said they will not participate in the repeat election.

'NO ELECTION'

They claim that from the recent statements from IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati and former Commissioner Roselyne Akombe, it is clear that the election will not be fair.

Wiper secretary general Swanya Ogeto said that Nasa supporters will not participate in an election that has already been compromised.

He said it is too late for negotiations between the opposition and the national government and it is the duty of Kenyans to ensure any election held is free, credible and fair by allowing the electoral commission to implement reforms.

"The only way we can ensure that we have a free, fair and credible election is to allow the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) time to conduct the changes required," said Mr Ogeto.

"All we want is fairness, credibility and reasonability in conducting the repeat presidential election."

INTELLIGENCE

Mr Ogeto also echoed Mr Nyagarama's claims that they have received intelligence that the illegal Chinkororo Militia has been organised to disrupt rallies at Keroka and Kisii towns.

He accused acting Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i of organising 500 members of the outlawed group to stop the opposition leaders from speaking in the counties that they consider Nasa zones, and asked him to withdraw the goons for peace in the two counties.

"We have just received intelligence that goons from the Chinkororo Militia have been organised to stop Mr Odinga from addressing people in Kisii and Keroka towns," he said.

"The Cabinet Secretary will be solely to blame if any person is injured should there be chaos during Mr Odinga's rally."

READY

Amani National Congress Coordinator Walter Mounde said they are ready for all the negative plots set out by the Cabinet secretary to disrupt Monday's opposition rallies in the Kisii region and they will ensure that Mr Odinga speaks without interruption.

Mr Mounde alleged that the CS is using state officers such as chiefs, assistant county commissioners and the police to ensure the rallies are foiled.

"We are ready for anything they will throw at us and we want to assure them that Mr Odinga will address his supporters," said Mr Mounde.

OCTOBER 26

Another official Lucas Mogoa criticised Dr Matiang'i for saying he will force residents to vote on October 26.

He urged Mr Chebukati to go to court to stop the election until he and the entire IEBC are confident they can deliver a credible election.

"As the chairman of the electoral commission and the national returning officer, it is the duty of Mr Chebukati to deliver a free and fair election of which he is not sure of at the moment," said Mr Mogoa.

DIVIDE

Elijah Oenga, Chairman of the Gusii Locked for Nasa, said that Kisiis are a peaceful people and Mr Matiang'i is set out to divide the unity and disrupt the peace in the community.

He said the Cabinet secretary's remarks may have adverse effects on people from the community living in other parts of the country.

"We want security for our people in all parts of the country and as the [acting] Interior Cabinet secretary, Dr Matiang'i is endangering the lives of citizens, especially those from his community, through his careless statements," said Mr Oenga.