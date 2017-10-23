Nigeria: TVC Communications Launches New Radio Station

TVC Communications, operators of TVC Entertainment, TVC News and Adaba FM, has launched a music radio station, 102.3 Max FM, which replaces Radio Continental.

102.3 MAX FM was launched at a well attended event, held at the Federal Palace Hotel on Saturday night.

Part of the new station line-up includes the well-known presenters Murphy Ijemba and Shine Begho, alongside former Radio Continental favorites including, Wale Pow Pow who anchors the popular "Wetin Dey" programme.

Former Radio Continental veteran broadcaster Jones Usen will now anchor the award-winning daily current affairs programme "Journalists' Hangout" on TVC Entertainment.

Mr. Usen will also guest-present the current affairs programme This Morning on TVC News.

The operators say the rebranded station which is now targeted at audiences between the ages of 15-34 years, promises to play non-stop, hit music for the young people of Lagos.

Speaking at the launch event, Andrew Hanlon, CEO, 102.3 Max FM and TVC Communications, said, "Earlier this year I promised our audience and advertisers that we would embark on an aggressive plan to improve programming and content across all platforms to boost ratings and increase revenue. The launch of 102.3 Max FM is further proof of our intent".

Hanlon added, "102.3 Max FM is just part of our story of continued heavy investment in TV and radio programming services which, we believe, will attract greater audiences and propel our stations to the top of advertiser schedules."

"We have radically enhanced the sound quality of our signal, acquired the most advanced music playlist systems available, hired the best on-air and production staff and commissioned a jingle and ID package from one of the best production houses in the world to give Max 102.3 a unique, high quality sound, which we know, listeners and advertisers will love."

It was also announced that TVC Communications would replace Continental Broadcasting Services as the trading name of the group business units.