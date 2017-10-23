Liberia: Cece United Football Academy Duo Join Byc II

Two players from the Cece United Football Academy, Tony Shilley and Edwin Davies, have joined the junior club of Barrack Young Controllers (BYC II) on a two-year deal for undisclosed fees.

Forward Shilley and midfielder Davies formerly of the academy's U-17 team official penned the two year deal with the second division champions last Wednesday following a long time negotiation between the club and the academy.

Davies, 16, played 15 games for the U-17 side of the academy last season after the team finished fourth in the Montserrado Community league third division playoffs. Out of the 15 appearances last season, the 16-year-old scored two goals and provided four assists.

His teammate Shilley, who captained the U-17 side for last season, was one of the key players in the squad after helping the team to qualify for the third division playoffs, having scored six goals and provided eight assists. Noted for his speed and goal scoring accuracy, former skipper Shilley and teammate Davies were spotted by BYC during a practice match between the two teams and were since then being closely monitored by the 'Go Blue Boys' and other top clubs, including LISCR FC and Nimba United.

Despite the two former starting players leaving the team, the chief executive officer of the academy, Pawala Janyan, has welcomed the move by the two players and boasted of better replacements for the two players. He said moving players to other teams is part of the academy's goal of bringing up players who will subsequently become players of top clubs in the Liberia Football Association league.

"We are delighted to complete such deals with Barrack Young Controllers that add more value to our academy as we continue to prepare the next generation of players. We remain convinced our former players have the potential to become important players for BYC II during their stay at the club," he said.

The academy, established in 2012, strives to use football as a tool to ensure that young and talented footballers acquire formal education and become useful to society.