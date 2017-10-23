Liberia: IAAF Level 1 Coaching Course Reaches Day 6

The Liberian Athletics Federation with sponsorship from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has completed six days of the ongoing IAAF Level 1 Coaching Course at the Fendell Campus of the University of Liberia.

The 11-day intensive training is being offered in Liberia for the first time in 10 years.

Twenty four (24) former athletes and physical education teachers are currently in the training to develop and promote athletes and athletics in the country.

Former Nigerian 800m runner Ezra Gunen and former Ghanaian 400m runner Salamatu Musa are facilitating the course. They were selected from the Regional Development Center (RDC) in Nairobi, Kenya.

The training is sponsored by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) through the Liberia National Olympic Committee (LNOC), while the International Association of Athletics Association (IAAF) provided the lecturers and the teaching materials from the Regional Development Center (RDC) in Nairobi, Kenya.

Some of the topics being taught are Coaching Philosophy, Growth & Development, Biomechanics, Physiology, Sprint, Hurdles, Relays, Long Jump, Triple Jump and High Jump.

Others include Shot Put, Pole Vault, Javelin, Hammer, Race Walking, Fundamental Running, Discus, Steeple Chase, Middle-long distance, among others.

In another development, the LAF says it is still in negotiation with the MYS for the inclusion of athletics in this year's edition of the National County Sports Meet.

Athletics, according to the Youth and Sports Ministry, was dropped from the previous editions of the annual sporting festival due to "budget shortfall."