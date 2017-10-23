Photo: Premium Times

Funke Abisogun Alhassan who died after childbirth

Popular Nollywood actress, Funke AlHassan, has died barely four days after welcoming her baby.

Although the cause of death was not stated, Funke's brother-in-law, Tunde Yusuf, announced that she died on Sunday evening.

He made the aannoucement on Instagram.

"ADIEU FUNKE...

Just days ago, people celebrated with you for the delivery of Ur baby, now the Sun set at noon and U are no more...

"May God look after the newborn child and give Ur husband, the family, friends of the family and the industry at large the fortitude to bear the loss.

Good night Funke Abisogun @funkealhassanabisogun , wife of my brother Taofeek Al Hassan Abisogun," he said.

Funke Abisogun AlHassan was known for her roles in 'Olowo Silee', 'Ajofeebo', among others.