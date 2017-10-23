23 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Barbarians Name Teenage Duo for Wallabies

Warringah's Sam Ward makes his debut for the Barbarians when they take on the Classic Wallabies in Lismore, NSW on Tuesday.

Ward was added to Alan Jones's squad following a fans' online vote during an emotional year in which his brother Lachlan died playing for the Rats' fifth grade team.

Warringah rallied around him and went on to lift the Shute Shield with Sam scoring in the final win over North Sydney.

Perth Spirit captain Michael Ruru leads the team at Crozier Field and is one of five Force players in the starting line-up.

The Barbarians' squad also includes two teenagers in Sydney University's Theo Strang (18) and Scots College schoolboy Brett Wellington (17).

At 17 years 207 days, Wellington will be one of the youngest-ever Barbarians if he takes the field. Cardiff's Jim Sullivan was 17 years and 26 days old when he appeared against Newport on December 28, 1920.

Teams:

Barbarians:

15 Tom Banks (Brumbies), 14 Jack Maddocks (Rebels), 13 Tom Connor (Warringah), 12 David Horwitz (Waratahs), 11 Andrew Kellaway (Waratahs), 10 Sam Greene (Toyota), 9 Michael Ruru (Force, captain), 8 Sam Ward (Warringah), 7 Kane Koteka (Force), 6 Max Girdler (Warringah), 5 Matt Philip (Force), 4 Richard Arnold (Force), 3 Salesi Manu (Bond), 2 Anaru Rangi (Force), 1 Sef Fa'agase (Reds)

Substitutes: 16 Andrew Ready (Reds), 17 Pekahou Cowan (Force & Australia), 18 Taniela Tupou (Reds), 19 Sam Carter (Brumbies & Australia), 20 Isi Naisarani (Force), 21 Theo Strang (Sydney University), 22 Tim Nanai-Williams (Chiefs & Samoa), 23 Brett Wellington (Scots College)

