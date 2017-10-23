23 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: 1º De Agosto Play Progresso in Semi-Finals

Luanda — 1º de Agosto and Progresso do Sambizanga will play this Wednesday at Luanda's 11 de Novembro stadium, for the first leg of the semi-finals of the Angola football Cup.

To reach the semi-finals, 1º de Agosto defeated Interclube in the quarter-finals, while Progresso do Sambizanga defeated Kabuscorp do Palanca.

On Thursday, in the same venue Petro de Luanda will face FC Bravos do Maquis do Moxico, for the second semi-final.

The winner of the cup will represent the country in the next edition of the African Confederation Cup.

