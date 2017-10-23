South Africa: Princess Charlene Foundation Launches Water Safety Initiative in CT

All set to make a splash in Cape Town: The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation is launching a new water safety initiative in the Mother City.

Being water smart in Cape Town is no longer just about conserving water: The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation is partnering with the city to implement community-based programmes that will help save lives and prevent fatalities from drowning.

Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene has a special place in her heart for Cape Town, which is why she met with Mayor Patricia de Lille recently to discuss this exciting new initiative. It will focus on communities that are a high risk for drowning and use natural resources such as the ocean and tide pools to teach community members how to swim. The courses will also include water safety tips and even first aid and CPR in order to create a safer environment for all Capetonians. The programme, which will be implemented in partnership with Lifesaving SA, will focus on children, in line with the goals of the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, which works with children across the world on issues around water safety.

Mayor De Lille says, "I wish to thank the Princess for helping us as the City of Cape Town administration to build a caring city. This initiative will assist in saving lives on our beaches and pools."

CEO of the SA charter of the Foundation, and renowned SA swimmer, Ryk Neethling, says that the partnership is an exciting step for the Foundation and the city: "Princess Charlene has done incredible work in helping to make the world a safer place for kids, while still allowing them to enjoy the joys of spending time in the water. Children should be able to reap the benefits of playing outdoors and swimming, and our programme will allow them to do so in a safe and controlled way."

The Foundation was founded in 2013 by HSH Princess Charlene with the aim of saving lives through water safety initiatives. The Cape Town programme adds on to the extensive work done by the Foundation in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

"The mission of the Foundation is to save as many lives as possible through education, CPR and water safety. With the support of local and national governments we can make this more accessible to a wider audience. One person, one family, one community at a time" comments HSH Princess Charlene.

For more information on the Foundation visit http://www.fondationprincessecharlene.mc/en

Source: Sport24