Malawi: Ntcheu Dho Gets Medical Equipment Boost

Ntcheu — Ntcheu District Hospital on Monday received a donation of assorted medical equipment worth MK8 million from Hope Endeavours children care centre of the United States of America (USA) through its office in Malawi.

The equipment included 200 mattresses, one resuscitator, vacuum baby extractor, glucometer, patients' trolley and digital baby scale, among others.

Speaking after receiving the donation, District Health Officer (DHO), Dr Mike Chisema commended Hope Endeavours for the donation which he said would go a long way in alleviating the problem of shortage of equipment the hospital is facing.

"I remember just last week a nurse came running to my office saying a patient with asthma attack was in critical condition and required to be put on oxygen. It was a very difficult situation for me to find one since there wasn't any I could use.

I took one in one of the wards which stopped working after a short period. I helplessly took a broken one which miraculously worked and we managed to save the patients' life," said Chisema.

Dr Chisema said Ntcheu DHO is currently facing shortage of medical equipment, a development he said is paralyzing operations at the health facility.

"Some of our medical equipment are broken and require a lot of money to be maintained which we cannot manage to do with our ORT. Hence the gesture like this from Hope Endeavours is very much appreciated," he said.

He then appealed for more support from well wishers so that the hospital continues to offer quality health service to people in the district.

Speaking on behalf of Hope Endeavours Child Care Centre, Marvin Korpi who initiated the fund raising for the equipment in the United States of America, said he was happy to finally hand over the equipment to the DHO.

"During my one and half years of stay in Malawi, I saw the need for hospital equipment. I was touched to see patients sleeping on old and torn mattresses. When I went back to Michigan, I started fundraising and I am happy today that our dream has come true," said Korpi.

He promised to do more whenever he finds an opportunity to do so.

Hope Endeavours which started in USA and has a branch in Malawi cares for the vulnerable and orphaned children in Malawi and is situated at Chikusile in T/A Mpando's area in Ntcheu.