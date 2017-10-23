Quinton de Kock believes that the Proteas showed in their recently-completed 3-0 ODI series triumph over Bangladesh that they have adequate depth.

De Kock led the Proteas charge against the Tigers, scoring 287 runs in three knocks to be named man-of-the-series.

It was another feather in the cap of the 24-year-old who has already notched up 3 806 ODI runs for his country, but what seemed to please him more was the young talent that was given an opportunity to perform in the series.

Aiden Markram (23) and Wiaan Mulder (19) made their debuts in East London on Sunday, joining the likes of Kagiso Rabada (22) and Andile Phehlukwayo (21) as players who, along with De Kock, look set to take the Proteas beyond the 2019 World Cup.

De Kock believes that South African cricket is in a good space.

"It's nice to see some youngsters coming through," he said on Sunday.

"I'm happy for them and they've deserved it. They've scored the runs and taken the wickets so it was just a matter of time for them to get their opportunity and show what they're about."

Dane Paterson may be 28 already, but he made his ODI debut in the series and took the new ball throughout, while Temba Bavuma (27) was also moved to the top of the order for just his second ODI in East London.

"We gave people bigger responsibilities," De Kock added.

"We're just testing the waters and it was nice to see what people can do when they're put out of their comfort zone. It just goes to show the amount of depth we have in this team."

On his personal form, De Kock said he was hoping to keep improving.

"It's a good moment for me in my career. Man of the Series awards don't come often," he said.

"It's a proud moment but I'm still and hopefully there will be a couple more."

