Tanzania: Professor Luoga Named BoT Czar

Professor Benno Ndulu has been the governor of BOT, the country's central bank, since 2008. July, this years, President Magufuli named Prof Luoga a Chairman of the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) Board of Directors.

The President made the announcement at State House in Dar es Salaam Monday, shortly after presenting certificates of appreciation to the members of presidential probe committee on mineral concentrates.

