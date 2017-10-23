Tanzania: Professor Luoga Named BoT Czar

President Magufuli has named Professor Florens Luoga as a new Central Bank Governor (BOT), replacing Professor Beno Ndulu, 67, who has retired.
The President made the announcement at State House in Dar es Salaam Monday, shortly after presenting certificates of appreciation to the members of presidential probe committee on mineral concentrates.
Professor Benno Ndulu has been the governor of BOT, the country's central bank, since 2008. July, this years, President Magufuli named Prof Luoga a Chairman of the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) Board of Directors.