South Africa: City of Johannesburg Investigating Jobs for Pals Allegation

The City of Johannesburg on Monday vowed to clamp down on any corruption within its ranks following an allegation of tender irregularities.This comes after The Star newspaper reported that a member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for finance allegedly helped a friend to benefit from a R190 000 contract.

According to the report, the city's group head of treasury is accused of unduly scoring the two-month tender owing to his close relationship with a member of the finance MMC, sources within the department claim.

The allegations made in the newspaper report are viewed in a serious light, said City spokesperson Luyanda Mfeka in a statement.

"Our position on corruption is clear and the mayor has not shied away from removing officials or politicians from service were wrong doing is proven," he said.

"The matter in question has been referred to our independent forensic investigation services department who continue to perform admirably in uncovering corruption."

Mfeka said if the investigation found any wrongdoing, appropriate action would be taken.

"Our administration remains clear on the mandate received from the residents of our City, to deliver change that stops corruption, delivers services and creates jobs," said Mayor Herman Mashaba in September after eleven officials from the Revenue Shared Services Centre were suspended in after being arrested and charged with fraud, theft and corruption.

Source: News24