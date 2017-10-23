23 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: City of Johannesburg Investigating Jobs for Pals Allegation

Tagged:

Related Topics

The City of Johannesburg on Monday vowed to clamp down on any corruption within its ranks following an allegation of tender irregularities.This comes after The Star newspaper reported that a member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for finance allegedly helped a friend to benefit from a R190 000 contract.

According to the report, the city's group head of treasury is accused of unduly scoring the two-month tender owing to his close relationship with a member of the finance MMC, sources within the department claim.

The allegations made in the newspaper report are viewed in a serious light, said City spokesperson Luyanda Mfeka in a statement.

"Our position on corruption is clear and the mayor has not shied away from removing officials or politicians from service were wrong doing is proven," he said.

"The matter in question has been referred to our independent forensic investigation services department who continue to perform admirably in uncovering corruption."

Mfeka said if the investigation found any wrongdoing, appropriate action would be taken.

"Our administration remains clear on the mandate received from the residents of our City, to deliver change that stops corruption, delivers services and creates jobs," said Mayor Herman Mashaba in September after eleven officials from the Revenue Shared Services Centre were suspended in after being arrested and charged with fraud, theft and corruption.

Source: News24

South Africa

South African Lawyers Arrested for 'Promoting Homosexuality' Being Held 'Illegally'

The two South Africans arrested for "promoting homosexuality" in Tanzania last week were being held in the country's… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.