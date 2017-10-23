Liberia: CDC Gets Boost

Photo: FrontPage Africa

Senator George Weah

As campaign for the presidential run-off intensifies, the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has received major boost with 22 partisans from Liberty Party pledging support to the party.

In a statement Sunday read at the CDC headquarters in Congo Town, near Monrovia, the Liberty Party partisans under the banner, 'Political Response Unit, said it is their collective views that while the October 10 elections had some irregularities and possibly isolated instances of attempted fraud, they accept the results thereof.

Reading the press statement, a steward of PRU-LP, Jah Quayeson, said they do not support Liberty Party's call for re-run of the elections, because the 'minor' irregularities did not have major impact on the outcome of the process; as such, they have decided to support CDC in the run-off.

The Liberty Party partisans, however, clarified that they still maintained their identities with their party, but support Ambassador George M. Weah in the run-off.

They said as a consequence of their unconditional acceptance of the results of the October 10 elections, it is their political rights to identify with one of the opposition parties that is in the run-off in the spirit of the Ganta and Gbarnga Declarations.

The Liberty Party partisans said it is time to stand with the opposition block to ensure that the opposition becomes victorious at the polls.

"We bring to the CDC our fervent support and commitment; our stellar work ethic as gatekeepers and dispensers of information, our experience as foot soldiers of a major opposition political party and our abiding belief that democracy must work for the majority," the Liberty Party partisans added.

Responding, the CDC Campaign Manager Prof. Wilson K. Tarpeh said his party was glad that the oppositions are beginning to see themselves as people who should work together.

He thanks the auxiliary of the LP for its support and added that victory is certain for the CDC.

Prof. Tarpeh said the LP auxiliary made a wise decision in the best interest of the future generation of Liberia.

He assured the Liberty Party partisans of CDC support and commitment to work together.

Those Liberty Party partisans who crossed over to the CDC including Kanio Bai Gbala, Jah Quayeson, Stephen Vokpor, Abrahim Boimah Silah, Jr., Kollie R. Torkpah, Sam Walker, Alphonso G. Madeh, Wadey B. Giabah, Boye Kokoi, O'Neill Philips, among others.