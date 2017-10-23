Liberia: 'Scared Tactics'

Photo: Google

Senator Jewel Howard-Taylor

The Vice Standard Bearer of the opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), Senator Jewel Howard-Taylor, has accused the ruling Unity Party of using scared tactics to deceive the Liberian people.

According to her, one of the scared tactics being propagated by the ruling Unity Party is that Charles Taylor will return to Liberia under a CDC government.

Madam Taylor also accuses Unity Party as saying that the peace of Liberia would be disturbed should CDC win the presidential election, adding "they are also spreading misinformation that Senator Jewel Howard Taylor, Vice Standard Bearer of the CDC is in support of this plan because of her previous marriage to former President Charles G. Taylor."

In a strongly worded press statement, Senator Taylor said, "we are aware of the desperate campaign of misinformation and disinformation being waged against us by the politically embattled Unity Party and its surrogate media outlets, with the intent of distraction and vilification. We are aware of their mischievous game plan and political machinations and shall not be deterred by such tactics and lies. Joseph Boakai has become a confused desperado who wants power at any cost."

The CDC Vice Standard Bearer said "while we cherish the media as the watchdog of our society, we are saddened by the politicization of some of our media institutions. We commend those who have stood the test of times and are positively contributing to our political discourse and in the same vein; we hope that those who are using the media as a conduit of hate, lies and division would stop."

The Bong County senator said she is saddened by the 'colossal' lies that the New Democrat Newspaper in its last Friday edition accused her of planning to get at those who betrayed her ex-husband.

"I want to assure all of our citizens, especially Mr. Benoni Urey and Senator Prince Johnson, that neither me as a person, nor the CDC as an organization, is bent on doing anything that will divide our people and disturb our peace.

The Front Page story in the October 20, 2017 edition of the New Democrat Newspaper is not only false and misleading, but reprehensible and without any basis in Law and in fact. CDC is a movement of peace and driven by love for the people. Our objectives are about helping our people improve their lives, restore hope and grow our economy, as well as, ensure that Joseph Boakai, a Vice President, without impact and action, is never allowed to come anywhere near the presidency of Liberia in the new dispensation," the CDC Vice Standard Bearer averred.

She said the story published by New Democrat is a clever attempt at sowing disunity and confusion in the opposition, adding "We cannot afford for them to divide us as they have done in the past, for we are not ignorant of their sinister stratagem. The story is a pack of lies with no iota of truth."