Liberia: End Combustible Posture

The Press Union of Liberia has warned section of the media in Liberia to end their increasing combustible posture during the 2017 Presidential runoff Elections.

News contents of some media institutions during the elections have been marred by opinions skewed in the interest of media owners who are mainly politicians.

Social Media has also seen an immeasurable ton of destructive and vulgar rhetoric from journalists in support of rival political parties.

The Press Union is calling on journalists to refrain from dispositions which could tear down democratic gains made in Liberia.

The President of the Union Charles B. Coffey, Jr. told a mass meeting of journalists in Monrovia on Friday that media practitioners should avoid acts that will tarnish the reputation of journalists.

According to a PUL statement issued in Monrovia Friday, the current deportment of media practitioners could invite harm to their persons. Violence against journalists, the Union said, is unacceptable. Therefore, the news media in Liberia must recognize its duty to the state.

The very principle of journalism "truth-telling" is being ignored shamefully by some journalists at the time when they are needed most.

Meanwhile, the Press Union of Liberia is calling on the Liberia National Police (LNP) to fast-track cases of recent attacks against journalists.

Journalists James Karimu of Prime FM and Okay FM's Smith Toby were recently attacked at different locations in Monrovia. The Union takes the new wave of attacks very seriously fearing the security of journalists and media workers.

The Press Union of Liberia's latest statement carries the outcome of Friday's mass meeting of journalists held on the safety and deportment of media professionals during the 2017 Elections.