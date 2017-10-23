23 October 2017

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Engineering Students Demand Quality Learning

Tagged:

Related Topics

By George K. Momo

The College of Engineering and Technology at the William V.S. Tubman University in Maryland County, southeast Liberia, risks closure for one semester to allow administration to address concerns of protesting students of the college. Protests by students have disrupted normal academic activities at the University, including ongoing midterm examinations.

In a letter addressed to the Vice President for Academic Affairs and Supervisor of Students Affairs, Dr. Elizabeth Carbojosa, the aggrieved students lament that they are faced with numerous challenges that are seriously hampering their learning process, specifically in the Engineering College, and could no longer exercise patience with the present conditions.

Among the challenges, they name lack of practical training for courses such as Highway Engineering, Geotechnical Engineering, Structural Engineering and Soil Mechanic. For the Department of Mechanical Engineering, they name fluid mechanic, kinematics of mechanic and dynamic system, while from the Department of Electrical Engineering at the University, the would-be engineers outline communication and electronics as among problems facing the department, stressing that if nothing were done by the administration to improve teaching of these courses, they foresee their degrees being questioned outside the University wall.

Speaking to this paper on behalf of the student body, students MacArthur Doetain and Edith Neufville of the department of Mechanical and Civil Engineering say they have resolved to stay out of school until January 2018, but during this period the administration thru the government should address 90 percent of their demands.

They express frustration over the learning process at the second state-run University where such important science courses are being taught for degree programs without hands-on experience. In response to the students' demands, the Acting Chair of the University Board of Trustees, Dr. Francis Keteh says the institution with take the issues up to the relevant authorities and notes that bringing in professors require a hiring process, among others.

He says administration is working with other Universities, including the University of Liberia to find professors as well as to provide basic hands-on equipment needed for students of the engineering college.

 

Liberia

Police Chief Would Rather Step Down Than Take a Side in Runoff Poll

As Liberians gear towards the runoff election on November 7, Police Inspector General (IG) Gregory Coleman has dismissed… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.