Africa: AU Donates Vehicles to Mofa

The African Union (AU) Commission has donated three used vehicles, a Toyota Hilux single cabin pickup, Nissan Patrol jeep and a Toyota 18-seater bus, to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to enhance its logistical capacity.

The vehicles were previously part of the logistics of the African Union Support to the Ebola Outbreak in West Africa (AU-ASEOWA) during the fight against the Ebola virus disease in Liberia.

The handover ceremony took place at the Foreign Ministry's premises on Friday October 20, 2017. According to a Foreign Ministry release, presenting the keys to the Ministry's authorities on behalf of the AU Commission, the Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Ambassador Ibrahim M. Kamara said the donation is intended to enhance and address the growing challenges the ministry faces in terms of mobility.

"Mr. Deputy Minister, it is indeed a pleasure to hand over these keys to you as instructed by African Union headquarters as a little contribution to the functioning of your ministry," Ambassador Kamara said.

He noted that it had taken a long time since the recommendation was made to hand over the vehicles; but the authorization had not been finalized until now, which he said led to the cars being parked for so long.

Ambassador Kamara disclosed that the engines of the three vehicles are in perfect condition with just minor servicing needed to be done. "We hope that these vehicles would be helpful to enhance the work of the Ministry and the African Union Commission is delighted to donate to one of its member states."

Receiving the keys, Foreign Ministry's Deputy Minister for Administration, Mr. Edward M. Eesiah, thanked the AU for the gesture and indicated that the donation came at the right time as the Ministry is faced with challenges of logistical constraint.

"On behalf of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Marjon V. Kamara, who was unable to be here at the moment, the entire senior management team and employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, I like to say thank you, and through you, to the AU Commission for this donation," stressing that it will be used for the purpose intended which is to provide better services.