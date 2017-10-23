23 October 2017

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Medical Practitioner Appeals for Help

By Emmanuel Mondaye

A medical practitioner in Liberia Mr. James Vezely is appealing to local and international philanthropist organizations to provide needed equipment to help enhance the work at the laboratory of his clinic.

Mr. Vezely owns and operates the Vezely Hope Clinic located on the Bushrod Island, suburb of Monrovia. Making the appealing over the weekend at the clinic when he spoke with reporters, Mr. Vezely said the facility is seeking the timely intervention of goodwill organizations aimed at developing and equipping a serviceable and well - equipped laboratory.

He says the appeal is being made as a result of the lack of finance to purchase the materials needed. He identifies the equipment needed as Microscope, Centrifuge and other equipment used to test sugar, pressure, malaria, among others.

Mr. Vezely further says the clinic needs thermo flash, delivery and gynecology tables and ten hospital beds. He says the donation of those materials will eventually make it easier for patients visiting the facility to be tested and diagnosed of diseases before their medications are prescribed.

He has expressed hope that the needed materials will be donated to rescue the health center in providing those services required of a medical institution.

