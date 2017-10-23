Liberia: Rep Pennue Abstains From Runoff Election

Grand Gedeh County District #1 Representative Zoe Emmanuel Pennue says he is abstaining from the presidential runoff election comes November 7, 2017, having won his district for a third term.

He told a local radio in Grand Gedeh County that he ran as independent candidate during the just - ended October 10 representatives and presidential elections, and he remains an independent.

His comment is in reaction to rumors in the county that he is replacing Sen. G. Alphonso Gaye as ruling Unity Party (UP) campaign chairman.

Mr. Pennue calls on his supporters to make any decision of their own, adding that any decision made by the residents of the county will be highly supported by him as a son of the county.

He is calling on all citizens of the county to turn out in their numbers during the November 7 runoff, adding that everyone should remain peaceful as usual during and after the runoff.