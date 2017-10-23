23 October 2017

Liberia: Anti-Taylor Campaign Works for Weah

By E. J. Nathaniel Daygbor

Liberian National Union Chairman Nathaniel Blama says branding supporters of the opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) as followers of imprisoned ex-president Charles Ghankay Taylor is wrong, but also promotional for the campaign of CDC presidential candidate Sen. George Manneh Weah.

Endorsing Mr. Weah's presidential bid for the runoff polls over the weekend in Monrovia, Mr. Blama insisted that Mr. Taylor is the most popular Liberian politician, thus claiming that it is a positive campaign for Weah's presidency for any political party to be branding CDCians as rebels or the kind of Taylor.

"We want to call on all of our Partisans and Well-wishers to go out in their mass to support the CDC in the second round of the elections for the presidency," Mr. Blama says.

He encourages all other opposition parties to join hands with the CDC in the spirit of the Ganta Declaration to bring about the needed change for the Liberian people.

"To this end, the Leadership of Liberian National Union has unanimously agreed to indorse the candidacy of Sen. George M. Weah and Sen. Jewel Howard Taylor of the CDC for President and Vice President for the second round of the presidential election," Blama declares.

He says the party's decision stands from the fact that those in the opposition strongly believe in regime change and have been preaching this message for many years.

Mr. Blama urged all political parties and independent candidates who are currently seeking the legal means to get the necessary redress in accordance with the laws of the State over their dissatisfaction about the elections results.

LINU expresses dismay over the alleged the irregularities by some election workers of the National Elections Commission (NEC) that he believes have the propensity to undermine the peace that enjoyed.

He adds that their actions were un-nationalistic, unpatriotic and subversive against the peace - loving people of Liberia.

