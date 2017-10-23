Ghana: Jumia Aims At Triple Sales On Black Friday

As part of efforts to promote e-commerce in the country, online retailer Jumia Ghana has announced that the 2017 Black Friday Sales will be cheaper with better deals.

To ensure customers do not miss this great opportunity, customers are advised to download the Jumia App or visit the Jumia website now for real time notification and updates on the discounts which will commence from the 24th November to the 8th December, 2017.

According to the Managing Director of Jumia Ghana, Ore Odusanya, "The Black Friday Sale is by default the biggest sale of the year for most e-commerce businesses. So let us take this as our biggest sale of the year in Ghana."

For him, the two-week promo will bring to customers the greatest deals and best of customer experience as Jumia is going to multiply its sales by, at least, three times.

"We are going to offer the top notch brands which are authentic and which Ghanaians love. They are going to go up as high as 75%. So no jokes here. It is going to be real. The deals are going to be amazingly discounted. We are going to have a two-week campaign and there are going to be new deals every day.

"It is going to be an amazing time that Ghanaians will experience products at the best prizes and deliver to them as of when they expect it," Ore Odusanya noted.

In addition, he observed that Jumia offers authentic and original products with return policies and after-sales for the products that customers buy.

"We have the best prizes online today. So Ghanaians should get ready for not only the widest range of products or the widest range of deals, but at the best prizes. So literally, save your money. Start stocking your mobile money account because Jumia is going to have the best of deals for its customers."

The Chief Executive Officer of Jumia Africa, Massimilano Spalazzi, also said, "We see the lack of a strong offline of retail presence in Ghana. In the US, for every 380 people there is one retail store. In Africa, on the average of the 23 countries we operate, there is roughly one retail store for every 60,000 people.

"... But at the same time, everyone wants to buy and everyone wants to sell, so e-commerce allows you effectively to read from completely what happens in other countries and to join in online purchasing. This is a huge opportunity which we have seen across what happens in countries."

He believes that people are gradually moving from the old way of doing e-commerce business to a completely new world with the help of the mobile phones.

Massimilano Spalazzi revealed that technology is a way to grow faster any kind of business. "Jumia allows entrepreneurs to build faster any kind services or businesses online. We simply provide the reach to hold customers together in Africa. It is amazing to buy and sell online."