23 October 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Janneh's Goal Dumps Lamin's Super Nawetan Quarter-Finals Hopes

By Lamin Darboe

Striker Yusupha Janneh alias Del's 27th minute strike has inspired 2016 Super Nawetan champions Gunjur to the 2017 Super Nawetan quarter-finals.

The champions beat Lamin one-nil in their final group A fixture played at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium on Friday.

Lamin needed a win against the champions to boost their chances of qualifying for the quarterfinal after losing to Bakau by the same score line in their opening group A match prior to their clash with Gunjur, who thrashed Serrekunda Central three-nil in their second group A match.

Gunjur opened the scores through Blaness FC prolific striker Yusupha Janneh alias Del in the 27th minute of the game following striker Malang Jassey alias Uncle's superb pass, after dribbling Lamin goalkeeper Vincent Mendy to fire home the opener, which eventually proved to be the winner for the champions.

Lamin reacted quickly for an equalizer and created some opportunities but failed where it mattered most; to put the globular leather ball in the back of the net, thus the game ended one-nil in favour of Gunjur.

Bakau defeated Serrekunda Central by the same score line in the other group A fixtures played, at the Serrekunda West Mini Stadium.

Banjul beat Brikama one-nil in the group B encounter played at the Serrekunda East Mini Stadium.

Elsewhere, Manjai defeated debutants Foni one-nil in the other group B match played at the Father Gough Sports Complex in Manjai Kunda on the same day.

