Gambia: Enterprise Life Pays Death Claim of Late Teacher

Enterprise Life, the leading life assurance company in The Gambia, on Wednesday settled the death claim on the life of the late Rosaline Awa Tackie Mendy, who was a teacher at Rivier Catechetical Nursery School in Serekunda.

The presentation of the D18,000 cheque was witnessed by various senior teachers of the school and the management of Enterprise Life at the school ground.

The cheque was presented to the late policyholder's trustee, John Paul Mendy, on behalf of the family member. The money is meant to be shared between the late teacher's beneficiaries (her children), Mr Rehand Mendy and Beman Mendy; D9,000 each.

The business development manager of Enterprise Life, Wahab Fatty, said the late Mrs Mendy was on Lifetime Needs Plan, which he said is a dual purpose life insurance policy.

"It allows the policyholder to plan over a long term towards retirement, pension, property acquisition, education, and so on," Mr Fatty said. "Most importantly, it is also an income replacement plan to support a policyholder's family in the unlikely event of death, like in the case of Mrs. Mendy."

Fatou Jallow, country manager of Enterprise Life, said the claim presentation was an occasion of mixed feeling for the company.

"Whenever, Enterprise Life pay claims, we always have this mixed feeling and we pray that the late Mrs Mendy would have live long to enjoy or to continue to enjoy the benefit, as she has already started enjoying her benefit," she said.

Madam Jallow said Enterprise Life never shies away from paying all the genuine claims in fulfillment of the promise they made to their policyholders.

She explained that had the late Mrs Mendy lived long and continued paying her monthly premium until maturity, she would benefit from the investment and returns.

"Unfortunately, she died early so the company is obliged to pay the sum assured to cushion the effect of her death on her family," she said.

Receiving the cheque, John Paul Mendy, trustee, expressed gratitude to Enterprise Life for giving support to the family of the late Mrs Mendy, saying "this is a great move".

He assured that the money would be invested on the education of the children.

Michael Kujabi, headmistress of Rivier Catechetical Nursery School, said the school is very grateful to Enterprise Life.

"We are saying bravo to Enterprise Life and we will continue to encourage our teachers to take this insurance policy," he said.