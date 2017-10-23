Gambia: Gambisara Are Champions in H.E Sarjo Mballow-Barrow Tourney

Gambisara FC were on Saturday 21st October, 2017 crowned champions of H.E Sarjo Mballow-Barrow football competition champions after a 1-0 win over Sotuma Samba Koi.

The final was played at the Bakadagy Upper and Senior School football ground and was attended by H.E. Sarjo Mballow-Barrow, Ministers, PS, DPS, Directors among other top government officials.

Both sides when into the game with hundred percent hopes of clinching the first edition of the H.E Sarjo Mballow-Barrow trophy.

Things started well with champions Gambisara FC as they opened the battle with promising football creating series of goal scoring chances in the first five minutes of the game.

Two minutes later Gambisara FC opened the scores through Abdoulie Touray with a perfect finish after the Sotuma Samba Koi goalkeeper denied the first attempt from entering.

Gambisara continued enjoying more ball possession as well as creating goal scoring chances but could not double their lead before the break.

Coming into the second half, Sotuma Samba Koi looked more promising for a revenge when both of their front men almost leveled the scores but their efforts were blocked by the Gambisara defense line-up, to deny what was voted as the best goal scoring chance for Samba Koi; thus forcing the game to a one-nil victory for champions Gambisara.

Gambisara FC where rewarded with a trophy and a cash prize of forty thousand dalasis while runners-up Sotuma Samba Koi FC went home with a consolation prize of twenty thousand dalasi.

All sixteen teams that participated in the tournament received two thousand five hundred dalasi and two footballs each.

Bunka Sanyang was voted the leading goal scorer of the tournament and therefore handed a cash prize.

Speaking to this reporter shortly after the game, the brain and sponsor of the Jimara Youth Development Association Football competition Lamin Jatta, thanked the Almighty for bringing an end to the football competition in a colorful ceremony with the presence of H.E. Sarjo Mballow-Barrow and other high government officials.

The main reason for organizing the competition in Jimara, Jatta explained was to bring youth of Jimara under one umbrella as well as for youth to see football as a life skill.

He described football as the highest paid sport in the world, adding that they aim to continue sponsoring the tournament in years to come.

Mr Jatta advised the youth of the district to stay away from criminal behaviors and activities which he observed during the football tournament as well as in homes.

He re-called the series of crimes involving youth from Jimara over the past months.

He expressed his association's (Jimara Youth Development Association) readiness to provide guidance to youths of the district in order for them to stay away from such acts.

He concluded by highlighting the various developmental projects he has planned not only for Jimara but Upper River Region as a whole.

He went on to thank the Gambian leader and wife for their trust and confidence.

H.E Sarjo Mballow-Barrow, in gracing the football final, expressed her willingness to continue contributing her quota to national development particularly sports, children and the women sector.