Gambia: Childfund, Saama Kairoo Federation Conduct Training On Child Protection

ChildFund The Gambia and one of its three local partners, Saama Kairoo Federation, Wednesday held a daylong training on child protection at the West Coast Regional Education Directorate for over 60 participants constituting staff and board members of the federation.

The capacity building effort focused on areas such as the best interest of children, right to life and survival, non-discrimination and also crucially how to engage children in all that ChildFund The Gambia and its local partners are doing on the ground.

Karamo Jatta, Sponsorship and Programs Coordinator of Saama Kairoo Federation, said it was important that they know how to relate with children as frontline staff.

"Since ChildFund is a child protection agency and Saama Kairoo being a local partner to the international NGO, it is important we know the do's and the dont's when dealing with children," he indicated.

The Child Protection and Advocacy Specialist, ChildFund The Gambia, Alieu Marr, averred that child protection must be the business of all and sundry, both as individuals and institutions.

"We all know that child protection requires a multi-sectoral approach. Despite having some capacity, ChildFund The Gambia does not have all that it take to be able to protect children from abuse, neglect, exploitation and violence."

Lalia Hydara, board chairperson for Kabafita Community Association, recognised the importance of the training, saying as representatives of the different clusters, their understanding of child protection issues will be key to the prevention of certain vices in their communities.

A similar training was held at ChildFund The Gambia Country Office where staff members were taken through the international NGO's Child Safeguarding Policy.