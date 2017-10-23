23 October 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: National Women Council - Election of Lady Councillors

The Ministry of Women's Affairs under the Office of the Vice President wishes to inform the general public that following receipt of petitions from some constituencies on the modality of election of women councilors, has decided to re-conduct elections, in close collaboration with the offices of the Independent Electoral Commission, the relevant Regional Governors and the District authorities. The affected constituencies are as follows:

- Niani

- Lower Fuladou West

- Sami

- Jarra East

- Jarra Central

- Lower Badibou

The Ministry of Women's Affairs further informs the general public that the re-election will be conducted at a date and time to be communicated in due course.

The Ministry of Women's Affairs wishes to take this opportunity to inform all and sundry that petitions will no longer be entertained because of the closure for submission of petitions on the matter.

The Ministry of Women's Affairs wishes to assure the general public and indeed the women of -The Gambia that the Council is nonpolitical and the decision to re conduct these elections is in accordance with the National Women's Act and the democratic dispensation of the new Gambia under the leadership of His Excellency President Adama Barrow.

The Staff and Management of the Ministry of Women's Affairs wish to thank everyone for their understanding and cooperation.

Ministry of Women's Affairs

Office of the Vice President

State House

Banjul

13th October 2017

