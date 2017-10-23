23 October 2017

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Nasr, Delegation of London Stock Exchange Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

Investment and International Cooperation Minister Sahar Nasr had a meeting with a delegation of London Stock Exchange on boosting bilateral cooperation.

The delegation groups Head of International Business Development, Primary Markets in London Stock Exchange Group Tom Attenborough and Manager of International Government Relations Adam Scheuer.

The meeting was also attended by UK Ambassador in Cairo John Casson.

In a statement on Monday23/10/2017, Nasr said that the government is working on increasing support for entrepreneurship and small and medium-sized enterprises.

A few months ago, Egypt issued amendments to rules and regulations of the Egyptian Stock Exchange, a matter that strengthens corporate governance standards, the minister added.

The two sides also discussed bolstering bilateral cooperation with the view to beefing up UK FDIs and encouraging investors to do business in the country.

