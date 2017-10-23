Egypt: Sisi Stresses Importance of Activating Egypt-Australia Cooperation

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi underlined the importance of fostering cooperation between Egypt and Australia in various domains, especially in trade and investment scores.

Sisi made the remarks during a meeting on Sunday22/10/2017 with Australia's Governor-General Peter Cosgrove. Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry attended the meeting alongside the Australian ambassador in Cairo, Presidential Spokesman Alaa Youssef said.

During the meeting, Cosgrove offered condolences over police personnel who were killed during Friday's shootout with terrorists in Giza's Wahat area.

He stressed his country's support for Egypt in its war against terrorism which poses threat to the whole world.

The Australian official was keen to attend a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the Alamein battle and visit the Austraian force - which is part of multinational forces in Sinai.

He lauded the steps taken by Egypt to achieve peace in the Middle East.

The Australian official hailed the deeply-rooted ties binding Egypt and Australia at all levels, asserting his country's keenness on furthering bilateral cooperation.

He also extolled the achievements realized by Egypt with regard to implementing economic reform measures, combating terrorism and extremism and disseminating the values of forgiveness and citizenship.

He commended the visits by Egyptian officials to Australia, noting that such visits contribute to enhancing ties.

Meanwhile, President Sisi underlined the importance of activating the political consultation mechanism between the two countries in order to exchange points of views and enhancing coordination vis-a-vis regional and international issues of mutual concern.

He stressed that the Egyptian foreign policy is based on mutual respect and avoids interference in domestic affairs of other states.

The talks tackled means fostering bilateral cooperation in various domains, especially in trade and economic scores.

The two sides discussed means of facilitating Egyptian exports' access to the Australian market.

The talks reviewed the steps taken by Egypt to realize economic and social development, especially developing the infrastructure and the Suez Canal axis project.

Sisi said there are many investment opportunities for Australian companies in various domains.

Sisi also stressed Egypt's preparedness to bolster cooperation between Azhar and Islamic societies in Australia to train preachers to disseminate the upright teachings of Islam and renounce erroneous ideas.

At the end of the meeting, the Australia official invited Sisi to visit Australia and the president said he is looking forward to visiting Australia in the coming period.