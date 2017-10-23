23 October 2017

Egypt: Sisi Confers With Iraqi PM On Bilateral Relations

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Sunday22/10/2017 received Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al Abadi. During the meeting, ways to promote the bilateral relations between Cairo and Baghdad were discussed, presidential Spokesman Alaa Youssef said.

President Sisi congratulated Abadi for the achievements of the Iraqi Armed Forces in the war against Daesh, the spokesman added.

During the meeting, also attended by Prime Minister Sherif Ismail, Abadi offered his country's condolences to Cairo over the terrorist attack that left several Egyptian policemen dead and wounded.

