Egypt: Sisi Leaves for Paris On Several Days' Visit

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi left Cairo on Monday 23/10/2017 for Paris on a several days' visit.

On Tuesday, Sisi is scheduled to meet with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron for talks on means of boosting bilateral cooperation in the political, economic and military scores.

The talks will also tackle a host of regional issues of mutual concern, topped by countering terrorism.

After the meeting, the two leaders will hold a press conference.

Sisi will also hold meetings with senior French officials, including Prime Minister Eduard Philippe and Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.