Egypt: Investment Minister Confers With Us Delegation On Achievements of Economic Reform Program

Minister of Investment Sahar Nasr conferred on Monday23/10/2017 with a US delegation led by Assistant US Secretary of State Richard Albert.

The meeting was attended by US Charge d'affaires Thomas Goldberger and US Agency for International Development (USAID) Deputy Mission Director Rebecca Latorraca.

The head of the US delegation asserted his country's backing for Egypt in its march to achieve economic progress, highlighting the positive sides of Egyptian-American relations in the various fields, citing the dlrs 121.6 million-worth agreements signed between Egypt and the USAID in September in the fields of water and sanitation, higher education, science and technology, investment, agriculture and health.

He also praised the Egyptian experiment in carrying out economic reform and improving the investment climate, noting that such measures would propel American companies and investors to expand in the Egyptian market and seek more investment opportunities in the various fields.

Nasr, for her part, welcomed the announcement by a number of American companies on expanding their investments in Egypt, citing major companies such as Apache and Uber.

The meeting also took up the investments of the Egyptian-American Business Council which seeks to back small- and medium-scale projects.

Nasr also pressed the need that such investment should comply with the Egyptian national priorities especially backing the categories of youth and women.