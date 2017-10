World number three Mohamed El Shorbagy won the 2017 Channel VAS Championship at St George's Hill in England after beating world number five Ali Farag 3-1.

In their last faceoff, Farag beat Shorbagy 3-0 (12-10, 11-9, 11-8) in men's US Open Squash Champion final.

The pair will travel to Doha this week for the Qatar Open, with the World Championships edging closer to its pre-Christmas date in Manchester.