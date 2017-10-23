Egypt: Hungarian Amb Appreciates Egyptian Govt Efforts in Fighting Terrorism

Hungarian Ambassador in Cairo Peter Kveck asserted his country's appreciation for the efforts exerted by the Egyptian government and people in fighting terrorism which has become a common threat for all countries.

The ambassador's remarks were made at a ceremony held late on Sunday 22/10/2017 on the occasion of the anniversary of the 1956 Hungarian Revolution in the presence of Minister of Antiquities Khaled el Anani, foreign ambassadors accredited to Egypt and senior officials.

The ambassador said that the past years have witnessed a big progress in the joint cooperation between the two countries especially after the summit meeting between President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban held on the fringe of the Visegrad Group Summit in Budapest this year.

The two sides have intensified their cooperation in various fields including agriculture, transport, water treatment, renewable energy and infrastructure, added the ambassador.

A joint economic committee will convene this year in Cairo to discuss bolstering cooperation in all fields, said the ambassador, noting that a notable increase of Hungarian tourists has been recorded in the past period especially in the Red Sea resorts.

He also said that Hungary has offered 300 scholarships for Egyptian students three years ago in order to become a bridge of interaction between the two countries.