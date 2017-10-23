West Africa: Ahly Beat Tunisia's Etoile Sportive Du Sahel 6-2, Qualify to CAF Cl Final

Egypt's Al Ahly have qualified to the final of CAF Champions League on Sunday 22/10/2017, beating Tunisia's Etoile Sportive du Sahel 6-2 in their semifinal's return-leg match at Alexandria's Borg el Arab Stadium.

Following a 2-1 first-leg defeat in Sousse early in October, Ahly overturned the deficit, recording a 7-4 aggregate victory in front of 50,000 of their home fans.

In the tournament's final, the Egyptian team will meet Moroccan Wydad Casablanca that beat Algeria's USM Alger 3-1 on aggregate.