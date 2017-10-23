23 October 2017

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

West Africa: Ahly Beat Tunisia's Etoile Sportive Du Sahel 6-2, Qualify to CAF Cl Final

Tagged:

Related Topics

Egypt's Al Ahly have qualified to the final of CAF Champions League on Sunday 22/10/2017, beating Tunisia's Etoile Sportive du Sahel 6-2 in their semifinal's return-leg match at Alexandria's Borg el Arab Stadium.

Following a 2-1 first-leg defeat in Sousse early in October, Ahly overturned the deficit, recording a 7-4 aggregate victory in front of 50,000 of their home fans.

In the tournament's final, the Egyptian team will meet Moroccan Wydad Casablanca that beat Algeria's USM Alger 3-1 on aggregate.

Egypt

France - Stop Ignoring Egypt's Dire Rights Record

The French government should ensure that human rights are central to its relationship with Egypt, Human Rights Watch… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.