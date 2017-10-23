Egypt: Sharm El-Sheikh Receives 1st Charter Flight From Uzbekistan

A charter flight from Uzbekistan, the first ever, has arrived in Sharm El Sheikh, with 188 tourists on board.

Representatives of travel agencies from the Asian country are among the visitors, said Islam Nabil, the head of the tourism promotion authority office in the resort city.

There will be another flight from Uzbekistan on October 30, said Nabil, expecting a surge in the number of Uzbek tourists visiting the city.

The first flight's passengers were welcomed upon arrival by officials of the tourism promotion agency, he noted.