Gambia: Unison Boosts Sk General Hospital

Serrekunda General Hospital on Thursday 19 October 2017 received a 40foot container full of medical and non-medical items.

The materials donated by hospitals in UK was facilitated and paid for by UNISON, a trade union congress in United Kingdom.

The medical items included tables, chairs, uniforms, office furniture, sofa chairs, bandages, mattresses, shoes among others.

Speaking to reporters at the presentation of materials held at the hospital ground, Jim Bell, UNISON International Project Organiser, said they have been collecting the materials for the past 6 months.

He added that they have been focusing on education in the past but members decided that they should also support health.

Kebba Manneh, Chief Executive Officer of Serrekunda General Hospital, described the materials as a great relief for them, and expressed gratitude to UNISON for providing such valuable materials to the hospital.

Mr Manneh pointed out that their most pressing constrains are medical oxygen and daily consumable drugs, adding that the medical oxygen stock they had is fast depleting and needs replacement.

Manneh, who recently take over the office at the hospital as CEO, noted that these are constraints they found on the ground but are battling to overcome them.

Health, he remarked, is not only for the ministry of health or government to take care of but is everyone's business, adding that the hospital is here to serve everybody.

Baboucarr Saine, hospital administrator, said the donation came at the right time, adding that one of their objectives was to restructure and strengthen services, especially clinical services to ensure patients are given quality services in a very dignified manner.