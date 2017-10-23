Cameroon: 19thcpc Congress - Exhibition Showcases President's Achievements

Almost 37,000 people visit the two-month display each day in the Chinese capital, Beijing.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has just completed his first five-year term. In order to celebrate his major achievements, the Communist Party of China, CPC, has organized an exposition in the Beijing Exhibition Hall as one of the many sideline events of the 19th CPC national congress running from October 18-24, 2017.

Visitors to the grounds on October 20, 2017 were both old and young, including secondary school students, military officers, foreign and local journalists - with each little group accompanied by a guide and interpreter where there was need. About 37,000 people visit the display each day. The two-month-long exhibition opened to the public late last month. It is divided into several themes such as economy, poverty alleviation, politics, diplomacy, high-speed rail development, military upgrade and defence training, health, education and training, industry, trade, machinery, space programme, aircraft development, etc.

Amongst the exhibits is a massive 400-horsepower tractor produced by Chinese engineers in 2015. Prior to this, such tractors were imported. The sprawling exhibition in the massive exhibition centre also shows President Xi in the "major country diplomacy" section meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. One of the exposition's largest sections showcases the modernisation of the People's Liberation Army's, PLA, highlighting China's first aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, its fifth-generation stealth fighter, and the opening of the first Chinese overseas military base in Djibouti. Xi Jinping at the opening of the party congress last week promised that the People's Armed Forces will be fully transformed into a world class military by 2050. Other life-size photographs show China's technological progress in the past five years such as the new 350-km-per-hour high-speed trains, deep sea submarines and recent advancements in artificial intelligence use. There is also mention of the sweeping corruption crackdown with photographs of key victims displayed. The Chinese leader is photographed visiting, discussing and eating with rural families - at times sitting on the ground with them in a circle to discuss their challenges.