Photo: Kanyiri Wahito/The Nation

President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses Kayole, Nairobi County, residents during his re-election campaign on October 23, 2017.

President Uhuru Kenyatta wound up his two-month re-election campaign with a tough warning to those intending to disrupt Thursday's poll.

Mr Kenyatta said that his government will not hesitate to assert its authority.

Campaigning in Nairobi with his deputy William Ruto and other county leaders, the President asked his supporters to come out in large numbers, saying they should not be threatened against exercising their democratic right to vote.

"I want to state clearly that anyone who will disrupt that exercise will know there is a government that cares for its people.

"Those willing to vote, do not be intimidated, we are assuring you of proper and adequate security," he said.

CHEBUKATI

He spoke in South B, Kayole, Kariobangi, Embakasi and Umoja estates in a meet-the-people tour that ended at around 7pm.

Nasa leader Raila Odinga, who has announced withdrawal of his candidature, has said he will not recognise a win by President Kenyatta in the controversial repeat poll, whose credibility IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati has said he cannot guarantee.

Mr Odinga has said he will be making a major announcement on the way out of the current political crisis on the eve of the election.

But the President said Kenyans are tired of the prolonged electioneering period, which should end on Thursday so they can get back to work.

NASA PROTESTS

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has begun dispatching ballot papers to polling stations across the country.

A vote for him, the Head of State said, would be an end to the retrogressive style of politics by the opposition, and asked Kenyans not to be divided along ethnic lines.

"Just as we respect their decision not to vote, let them respect the rights of those willing to participate in voting.

"We should always cherish the peace and stability we are enjoying; let us not allow individuals to divide us because of their selfish interests," he said, dismissing Tuesday's planned Nasa demonstrations to stop the election.

VOTERS

He said Nairobi County, which is cosmopolitan, should be an example to other regions where Kenyans should vote, and those unwilling, should stay home.

"And later in the evening, they should continue with their normal lives. We do not want to see Kenyans shedding blood because of politics," he said.

Mr Ruto told Kenyans to exercise their democratic right without fear to guarantee Jubilee a clear victory.

Earlier in the morning, President Kenyatta and the DP met Mr Chebukati to discuss the election.

The President said he had no demands on the IEBC, except to see an election held in terms of the Supreme Court order, on October 26.