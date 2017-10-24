Photo: Magdalene Wanja/The Nation

National Disaster Operation Centre officer Jonathan Kertich speaks to journalists on October 23, 2017.

Two of the five bodies of victims of the Lake Nakuru helicopter crash have been recovered.

According to the National Disaster Operation Centre (NDOC) desk officer Jonathan Kertich, the bodies were taken to Umash Funeral Home in Nakuru. and families have been asked to prepare for identification which will be done on Wednesday morning.

While calling for patience, Mr Keritich said families of the victims could not be given any information before verification is done.

The operation to search for the remaining bodies has been called off and will resume Tuesday at 6am.

Earlier Monday, the families of the five victims complained about poor communication from the recovery team.

They said they had not received any official communication and that they are relying on rumours on the updates of the operation.

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika who had joined the team Monday evening confirmed that two bodies, both male, had been taken to the Umash mortuary.