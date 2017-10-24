24 October 2017

South Africa: High Court to Hear Zuma's State of Capture Report Review Application

The North Gauteng High Court is on Tuesday expected to hear President Jacob Zuma's application to review the remedial action contained in former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela's State of Capture report.

The case has been set down for three days.

News24 previously reported that Zuma filed an application with the High Court to have Madonsela's report reviewed and set aside.

He said the former Public Protector had encroached on the role of the executive in her recommendations.

Madonsela was looking into allegations of an improper relationship between the president and the influential Gupta family in relation to key appointments in Zuma's Cabinet and the awarding of contracts at state-owned enterprises.

The former Public Protector said she didn't have the necessary resources to finish her investigation into state capture and recommended a judicial inquiry, which was to be appointed by the President.

However, she said Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng should be tasked with choosing a judge to head up the commission.

DA federal chairperson James Selfe previously told News24 that the Nkandla judgment obliged Zuma to carry out remedial action unless it is set aside, and that was not done in this matter.

