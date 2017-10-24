23 October 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari Orders Immediate Sack of Maina, Demands Probe of Recall

Photo: Premium Times
Abdulrasheed Maina.
By Kemi Busari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday directed the immediate dismissal of Abdulrasheed Maina, a civil servant who went missing for years after being declared wanted for corruption, but was recently reinstated to a higher post.

The president said the circumstances of Mr. Maina's return to the civil service must be investigated.

A statement by presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, said Mr. Buhari had ordered "immediate disengagement of Mr Abdulrasheed Maina from service."

The president directed the Head of Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, to submit to the office of the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, before the end of work today, Monday, a report on the circumstances leading to Mr. Maina's recall.

PREMIUM TIMES had on Friday exclusively broke the news of the secret recall of Maina into the Federal Civil Service.

Mr. Maina, who was in 2013 dismissed by the Federal Civil Service Commission following a recommendation by the Office of the Head of Service, was reinstated as director in charge of human resources in the Ministry of Interior.

Minister, Abdulrahman Dambazau, in a statement by his press secretary, Ehisienmen Osaigbovo, confirmed the recall on Sunday.

The minister however blamed Mr. Maina's recall on the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation and the Federal Civil Service Commission.

The two government agencies are yet to comment on the allegation.

Read the statement issued by presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, Monday:

PRESIDENT BUHARI DIRECTS MAINA'S DISENGAGEMENT FROM SERVICE

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the immediate disengagement from service of Mr Abdullahi Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms.

In a memo to the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, the President equally demanded a full report of the circumstances of Maina's recall and posting to the Ministry of Interior.

Former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina

The report is to be submitted to the office of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, before the end of work today, Monday, October 23, 2017.

