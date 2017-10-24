23 October 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Wizkid Vs Davido - Is the War Over?

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: allafrica.com
Wizkid or Davido?

Yesterday, the internet was thrown into frenzy after Davido liked a video of Wizkid on social media! The duo have in the past, taken swipes at each other over different issues and fans have termed it a battle of supremacy, to confirm who is a better artiste.

A popular Instagram handle '@Wizkidnews' known for handling latest stories and accomplishments of Wizkid, shared a video of him performing on stage at the recently concluded Felabration 2017, and Davido liked it.

This action has left many questions in the hearts of fans and critics, asking if this could be the end of the battle for who's a better musician between the two pop stars.

Nigeria

2019 - Lamido Writes PDP, Declares Ambition for Presidency

Former Jigawa State governor, Dr Sule Lamido, yesterday wrote the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), seeking its blessing… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.