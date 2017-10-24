Nigeria: Wizkid Vs Davido - Is the War Over?

Yesterday, the internet was thrown into frenzy after Davido liked a video of Wizkid on social media! The duo have in the past, taken swipes at each other over different issues and fans have termed it a battle of supremacy, to confirm who is a better artiste.

A popular Instagram handle '@Wizkidnews' known for handling latest stories and accomplishments of Wizkid, shared a video of him performing on stage at the recently concluded Felabration 2017, and Davido liked it.

This action has left many questions in the hearts of fans and critics, asking if this could be the end of the battle for who's a better musician between the two pop stars.